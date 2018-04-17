About the Role:
Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Procurement Coordinator on an ongoing temporary basis. Applicants must have prior experience within a Purchasing role with extensive SAP experience.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring pricing is consistent and accurately maintained, carrying out quotes and sales order administration which conforms with the PO/inquiry procedures and provide an effective contact between the customer and client.
Additional duties include:
* Carry out tender/contract reviews of all PO's and invoices received
* Ensure they match SAP quotations, whilst reviewing QA/certification requirements as well as the delivery requirements
* Expedite contract review sign off to the relevant level
* Issue customers with SAP generated Quotes/Sales Acknowledgements
* Organise delivery of parts that are available for shipping (checking P.O. for delivery dates/terms first
* Ensuring the companies services pricing policy is adhered to whilst also adhering to delivery and compliance procedures and systems
* Establish and promote a productive working relationship with the customer
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Previous experience within a Buyer role (specifically in placing orders and making offers) within the Oil & Gas Industry is essential.
Applicants must prove a comprehensive understanding of contracts & margins and have experience with using SAP or similar software.