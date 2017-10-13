About the Role:

As the procurement manager you will need to be able to effectively execute the following -







* Use recognised Procurement methodologies, policies, systems and processes, to deliver a no surprises outcome that incrementally improves, industry best practice total cost of ownership outcomes for the business.* Manage the category to make sure that outcomes are aligned to business strategies.* Able to make executive decisions and have a good network and understanding of the industry, to make sure everything is seamless.* Deliver change ready implementation outcomes of new suppliers, new products and new services - Supplier Information Pack delivered inclusive of contract highlights, negotiated benefits, KPIs, supplier performance management engagement model, issues management model, supplier contacts, issue management priority model.

The candidate will need the following skills/experience -



* An in depth understanding of the construction industry,* will need to be extremely autonomous* Has good connections that will be able to aid the project.

The suitable candidate will need to have the following capability's -



* Good category knowledge including supplier, product and market trends* Problem identification and resolution skills* Understanding of commercial contracts and their application* High level interpersonal skills including oral and written communication skills* High level of influencing skills* Organisation skills including ability to work under pressure, set priorities and manage agreed time lines across numerous projects at same time* Customer service orientation including ability to manage internal stakeholders with differing opinions and manage expectations* Negotiation and influencing skills* Attention to detail* Can work on your own and as part of a team

You'll want to apply for this role if -



* You're not restricted to 9-5 and willing to put in the hours to complete tasks.* Enjoy working in a fast paced environment* Can handle pressure

