Procuremnet Agent

About the Role:
The Role:
SAP required.
In general: Employ Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Accounts Payable (AP) knowledge and personal commitment to ensure internal POs for client to client purchases are maintained in a timely manner in the SAP system. Resolve invoice problems for client to client purchases. Follow established procedures while working closely with project team members. As assigned by supervisor, lead short-term assignments for the company's needs.
Main Accountabilities
* Manage resolution of delivery and invoicing issues with internal purchases.
* Monitor goods receipts and match with invoices received from other client locations.
* Match invoices to PO lines where unclear on invoices.
* Release invoices for payment once matching is complete.
* Manage Discussion and Dispute Process for internal POs, using Mismatch Report.
* Enter delivery confirmations and price adjustments based on internal supplier order acknowledgements.
* Monitor and manage POs created automatically via client's BOL (Business Online) process.
* Interface with other departments and groups involved in ordering company to company for order acknowledgement and other information
* Modify POs for client to client purchases, under the direction of Senior Buyer.
* Provide order status updates for internal orders with internal customers-running and distributing reports as necessary.
* Interface with client Logistics team for issues relative to international delivery of client product to the client's Auburn Hills location.
* Lead resolution of internal supplier disputes. Be known as a conflict resolver.
* Analyse current processes and suggest improvements.
Dimensions
* Tracking internal PO lines, hundreds of lines per month.
* Managing invoice problem resolution, 100 to 200 per month.
* Communicating with multiple client international locations
Challenges
* Working globally
* Month-end schedule for invoice resolution and payment
* Complex and unclear nature of invoice problems
* Volume of orders to track
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Knowledge, Skills and Experience
* Minimum three (3) years' experience in fast-paced, high work-volume office environment
* HS Diploma required, associate's degree preferred
* Prefer procurement and/or accounts payable experience
* Knowledge of SAP required & proficiency with MS Excel
* Superior communication skills-verbal and written
* Demonstrated ability to systematically and quickly work through complex problems
About Fircroft:
