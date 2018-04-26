About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Product Line Manager - Scaffolding, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Support the implementation of specific Product Line(s) strategy within the UK&A Organisation functional objectives.

Ensure delivery of key business drivers (HSE, Profitability, Quality, Efficiency) for Product Line within function and in alignment with client contract specifics.

Develop annual Product Line budgets in alignment with strategic plans.

Ensure execution of the plan after approval by UK&A Business Board.

Monitor and report on performance against plan, make changes/corrective actions as required, evaluate results against plan

Identify, investigate and negotiate new business opportunities, including enhancement and extension of existing contracts.

Build strong relationships with standalone customers to enhance Product Line sales.

Work with the key account teams, who will identify and deliver the main customer base, maximising opportunities for Product Line(s) within customer organisations.

Ensure that effective use is made of business/operational management systems required to enable the service delivery operations to be managed, controlled and reported on.

Ensure effective collaboration and co-operation between functional disciplines, within scope of remit, across matrix organisation, in order to achieve effective implementation of the business strategy

Ensure that there is sufficient and competent resources to satisfy on-going project demand.

Qualifications & Experience

Extensive supervisor/ technical experience, demonstrating broad managerial strengths.

Fabric maintenance and Insulation experience is desirable

Support and contribute to Reach Beyond Zero (HSSEQ)

Extensive knowledge of CISRS & NASC and possess a detailed understanding of legislative and scaffolding industry "best practice" standards

Offshore experience is desirable but not required

Permanent position

