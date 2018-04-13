About the Role:

The Role:

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ)



* Production Controller are accountable to their respective manager and are directly responsible for fully familiarising themselves with the site HSEQ documentation, systems and procedures relevant to their area(s) of responsibility and for ensuring that they are understood and awareness is applied to everyone within their respective area/s of responsibility, e.g. responsible for own and others safety

* Shall ensure that only approved safe working practices are applied by persons within their area(s) of responsibility including contractors, with care for the environment and due consideration for quality requirements. Ensuring all POWSA & POLSA is completed correctly by employees and contractors.

* Shall ensure, so far as is reasonable practicable, that all persons who come within their area(s) of responsibility receive adequate information, instruction or supervision necessary for them to prevent or avoid risks to their health and safety.

* Shall ensure that a high standard of housekeeping is maintained at all times throughout their area(s) of control.

* Shall ensure that work equipment, premises and protective clothing and equipment provided within their area(s) of control are used as required and maintained in an efficient state and in good working order and repair, and report back to the yard manager any damages and/or deficiencies.

* Carry out HSEQ inspections as required to company compliance standards.

* Be involved in any HSEQ investigations to establish root cause and implement corrective, preventive actions.

* Shall ensure that HSEQ problems which cannot be resolved immediately are raised quickly with their Line Manager.



Main Duties and Responsibilities

* To ensure adherence and compliance to the Company's policy and procedures

* To supervise employees and contractors to achieve set project and production goals

* To manage other trades and disciplines within their area of the ship or yard and plan the issue of work packages in line with project and contract requirements

* To understand contract programmes with the ability to develop agreed look-ahead based on milestones, stage gates and "S" curves

* To provide guidance and a central point of reference for yard employees and contractors, ensuring compliance with project specifications, inspection plans and procedures.

* To obtain, control and investigate target hours for all jobs. To communicate target hours to production personnel and monitor performance against target hours

* To discuss achievement of target hours with Project Team and control change

* control stop / starts for efficient productivity

* Monitor, report progress against project and commercial targets, identifying and reporting problems and taking appropriate corrective action

* To resolve issues on a given project and ensure resources, materials and information are provided on time to allow efficient production

* Meet with the Yard Manager to agree labour loading requirements and allocation of labour to projects, discussing technical issues.

* Attend project planning / Start up meeting to understand and agree project plan objectives

* Meet with Project Managers to provide general progress update, and discuss safety issues, problems, priorities and co-ordination of work

* Carry out site / task risk assessment prior to commencement of work

* Ensure that safety procedures are implemented and workforce is aware of any potential hazards or safety issues

* Review safety on an on-going basis and take corrective action where necessary

* On commencement of new employee or new agency labour, carry out induction of workplace, facilities etc.

* When appropriate, identify individuals to be paid off and supply list to the HR / Payroll department

* On pay off of labour: ensure that locker key, company tools, clothing etc. have been handed over on relevant forms; complete the evaluation sheet and forward it to the HR department

* Ensure that shift handover sheets are completed and transferred to relevant person

* Complete job costing sheet to the correct contract and job, returning them to the Payroll department

* Arrange alternative shift patterns and overtime after consultation with the Yard Manager informing employees appropriately

* Application of the Company Disciplinary Procedure

* Liaise with Project Managers / Yard Manager / Operations Director on items of plant equipment and materials required to project commencement and arising during project

* Ensure that all employees and contractors are aware of systems for collecting and returning items to tool stores and carry them out

* Ensure subcontractors are working to project requirements and liaise with / report to Project Manager / Yard Manager.



Expectations

* Ensure Health, Safety environmental and quality is embedded within the culture.

* To become commercially aware of the project requirements, cost and timescales and introduce innovations where possible to reduce costs and increase productivity

* Work with the production team

* Oversee the man management of the labour including allocated employees and agency workers

* Represent the company in a professional manner to customer's clients and contractors.

* Behave in a professionally, competently and ensuring compliancy with legislation and company policy



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Supervisory experience of project and teams.

* Understanding of engineering preferably ship yard and/ or fabrication

* Trade trained as applicable in the aspect of production / operation being supervised