About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide daily monitoring, evaluation, analysis of production/ injection performance against potential performance, maximize and optimize volumes.

Ensure compliance with processes and quality control of production and allocation data and work with team to resolve issues as required.

Develop an ability to undertake daily production engineering & support to offshore production operations/ drilling/ subsea and well services

Generate weekly/monthly production forecast & injection targets and well test priorities

Work with other engineers to provide short-term well production solutions that maximise well production within life of field, and cost and volume production/ support strategies

Develop a working knowledge of production engineering software tools to be used for daily optimisation or for integration into reservoir models (e.g. Prosper/GAP)

Be part of a small team to identify, develop, plan and manage well operation; well testing; well intervention; subsea; plant operation or plant modification targets and priorities to maximize production and/or injection.

Complete post well intervention assessment, to ensure continual improvement

Assist Production Engineering Department in providing input to new and existing asset developments



Skills

Essential

Relevant engineering experience which will include some or all of the following:

Well inflow, outflow, vertical lift performance, flow assurance, gas lift, ESPs, stimulation, well intervention, and operations.

Use and preparation of production design models and tools (eg simulation/ petroleum eng computer packages - Prosper, GAP, Pipesim, Hysis, Pro-11 etc, generic reservoir/ petroleum eng models, network well models, stimulation models, completion design).

Well functional design, well intervention, maintenance, performance evaluation, well testing, debottlenecking and plant performance.

Project management experience, excellent organisational and time management skills and the ability to co-ordinate different functions.

Good understanding and awareness of industry and client safety management systems, including well integrity, and use of risk assessment.

Attention to detail/quality assurance and ensure all standards are met through operations and continuously seek improvements.



Qualifications

Essential

Degree in Engineering or equivalent in related subject



Preferred

Masters qualification would be an advantage



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917040



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.