About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Identification and planning of well intervention, stimulation and maintenance activities
Work with well planning teams in an operations assurance capacity to ensure new wells are designed accounting for full life cycle operations
Support start-up of new wells
Well inflow/ outflow assurance (e.g., nodal and back pressure analysis)
Engineering support for well issues
Supporting production surveillance
Operating cost and profitability tracking
Loss production tracking and participation in defect elimination process
Participation in well reviews
Participate in partner forums
Active mentorship of Production Engineers of all levels in the Production Delivery organisation
Collaborate with Production Delivery, Subsurface, Well Ops and Operations leadership to drive continuous improvement of the Production Delivery process
Qualifications
BSc in Petroleum, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering
Experience
Extensive experience working in production/petroleum engineering.
Ability to collaborate with both Field Operations and other technical staff
Influencing across technical functions and leadership
Broad understanding of Production Engineering
Understanding of gas gathering systems
Understanding of well integrity, intervention and completions
Excellent communication skills
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917051
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.