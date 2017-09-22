Production Lead

About the Role:

My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company are in need of a Production Group Leader in Alvarado, TX.

Length: Permanent Position

Location: Alvarado, TX.

Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly

*Relocation expenses are included as well*

Requirements:

* Experience with Wireline Downhole Monitoring Equipment (neutron generator specifically).* Experience with PCBs (printed circuit boards).* Undergraduate degree from an accredited college or university in a technical field plus 3-5 years related experience or through 7-8 years working in a related manufacturing capacity.

Job Description:

* Previous experience leading team greater than 30+ employees and/or leading multiple business units.* Previous financial accountability or budgetary responsibility of an area or cost center.* Responsible for performance appraisals, goal setting, training and monitoring of personnel* Develops and maintains team environment with the group through the planning and coordinating of group activities* Assigns work to team/team leaders and monitors results* Supports short and long range goals consistent with manufacturing management, production teams and the company* Ensures efforts are directed towards process improvements, develops procedures and policies for assigned areas, and maintains compliance to safety policies and procedures* Responsible for cost and quality of those functions under their leadership Minimum Requirements:* Previous continuous improvement experience in Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma certifications strongly preferred.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.