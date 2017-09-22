Production Lead

Company
Location
Alvarado
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
617362
Posted on
Friday, September 22, 2017 - 12:03pm
About the Role:
My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company are in need of a Production Group Leader in Alvarado, TX.
Length: Permanent Position
Location: Alvarado, TX.
Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly
*Relocation expenses are included as well*
Requirements:
* Experience with Wireline Downhole Monitoring Equipment (neutron generator specifically).
* Experience with PCBs (printed circuit boards).
* Undergraduate degree from an accredited college or university in a technical field plus 3-5 years related experience or through 7-8 years working in a related manufacturing capacity.
Job Description:
* Previous experience leading team greater than 30+ employees and/or leading multiple business units.
* Previous financial accountability or budgetary responsibility of an area or cost center.
* Responsible for performance appraisals, goal setting, training and monitoring of personnel
* Develops and maintains team environment with the group through the planning and coordinating of group activities
* Assigns work to team/team leaders and monitors results
* Supports short and long range goals consistent with manufacturing management, production teams and the company
* Ensures efforts are directed towards process improvements, develops procedures and policies for assigned areas, and maintains compliance to safety policies and procedures
* Responsible for cost and quality of those functions under their leadership Minimum Requirements:
* Previous continuous improvement experience in Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma certifications strongly preferred.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
