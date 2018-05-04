Production Operations Technician

About the Role:

Job Title: Production Technician

Ref No: 2018-11274

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: ConocoPhillips

WorleyParsons are recruiting Production Technicians on an ad-hoc basis.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)

OR :

* Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2

OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Desirable:

* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)

Experience Essential:

* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems* Good knowledge of process instrumentation* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system

Desirable:



* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells* Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with AMEC's safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem-solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the* Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Must work at all times in the best interest of AMEC and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - Generic

* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents* Compile and maintain records of personal competence* Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities* Participate in Risk Assessment* Understand and comply with procedures* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements

Competencies - Technical

* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant* Apply and prove isolations called for in his designated work area