About the Role:

Job Title: Production Operations Technician

Ref No: 2017-7849

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Marathon

Duration: Core Crew



WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Production Technician on a Core Crew basis.

Purpose / Role:

* To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Production Supervisor.

Key Aims and Objectives:

* To ensure production operations are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Production Supervisor* Prime responsibilities and duties* Monitor and control the flow of hydrocarbons from the reservoir to point of export* Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Production Supervisor* Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc* Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service* Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition* Carry out process system sampling as required* Carry out regular inspections of the installation* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Prepare production reports* Perform first line maintenance, identifying and reporting faults* Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections* Carry out emergency duties as required by the OIM / Site Manager* Allied occasional duties* Monitoring and adjusting chemical injection equipment* General utilities duties/bunkering of diesel/water as instructed by Production Supervisor or Control Room Operator* Take part in Risk Assessment, trouble-shooting and fault-finding activities as requested by Production Supervisor

Key Internal Interfaces:

* Production Supervisor* Control Room Operator* OIM* Maintenance Team* Snr Production Technician* Key external interfaces* Client Asset representatives* Third party vendors* Subcontractors

Qualifications/Training Essential:

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2 OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Qualifications/Training Desirable:



Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)

Experience Essential:

* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems* Good knowledge of process instrumentation* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system

Experience Desirable:

* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells* Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem-solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - Generic

* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents* Compile and maintain records of personal competence* Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities* Participate in Risk Assessment* Understand and comply with procedures* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements

Competencies - Technical

* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant* Apply and prove isolations called for in his designated work area