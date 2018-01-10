About the Role:

Job Title: Production Operations Technician

Ref No: 2018-10257

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Ineos Landline - Unity

Duration: 7 months (2/3/3/2 rotation)



WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Production Operations Technician on a 7 month contract.

Purpose / Role

* He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective isolation and plant reinstatement (both planned and corrective) of all process plant and equipment as well as performing operating duties including Pigging Operations and Breaking of Containment. The Technician role covers the Landline Onshore Operation.* Individuals must have previous experience with Pigging Operations and as a Process Isolating Authority* Desirable if individuals have Authorised Gas testing experience and RPS qualifications

Key aims and objectives

* Responsible, through their line management, for the optimised Isolation and Safe Reinstatement of the Facilities* Position of Operations Technician Production as part of Core Crew on agreed rotation* Provide exemplary performance in the areas of both safety and business performance delivery* Support planning of safe and cost effective activity of all associated plant and equipment

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work* Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Ineos FPS Operating anagement System* Requirement to deliver as Performing Authority and Process Isolating Authority within Control of Work process* Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Operations work as defined in the Maintenance Management System and asset plans.* Liaise directly with the asset planners to ensure that the asset 2 week forward plans are achievable for own discipline and consistent with the safe operating principles.* Operate and maintain all plant and equipment for the pipelines operation* Prepare and complete all necessary paperwork associated with the client's requirements relative to control of work and safe operating practices. E.g. GOC certification, operating procedures, risk assessments and any other associated documentation.* Preparation and review of Operating Procedures and Workpacks as required by the Asset* Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators* Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are available and the work is ready to be executed* Be prepared to assist all other trades within capability in the performance of safe operations* Deliver full compliance with the OMS, Ineos FPS 7 Life Saving Rules and 20 Behavioral and Process Safety Principles. Ensure strict adherence to WorleyParsons Seven Safeguards* Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues* Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work via Maximo* Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix* Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness* Be capable of carrying out operational checks, including but not limited to: Locked Valve Management, Leaks and Seeps Management and P&ID's.* Ensure a clear and concise crew change handover* Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre-commissioning of equipment and plant, compiling punch lists and updating drawings as necessary* Train to and perform roles as required by the Worley Parsons training matrix and Ineos FPS Emergency Response Plans* Provide input into the Ineos FPS Safety systems within Traction

Essential:

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2* OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Desirable:

* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)

Experience

Essential:

* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems* Good knowledge of process instrumentation* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system

Desirable:

* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells* Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques