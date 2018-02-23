About the Role:
Job Title: Production Operations Technician - Conoco Philips
Ref No: 2018-10283
Location: Norwich - Offshore
Project: Conoco Philips O&M - Loggs Platform
Duration: Core Crew (2x2Rotation)
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Production Technician on core crew basis.
Purpose / Role
To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Production Supervisor.
Key Aims and Objectives
To ensure production operations are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Production Supervisor
Prime Responsibilities and Duties
Monitor and control the flow of hydrocarbons from the reservoir to point of export
Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Production Supervisor
Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc
Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service
Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition
Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets
Prepare production reports
Perform first line maintenance, identifying and reporting faults
Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections
Carry out emergency duties as required by the OIM / Site Manager
Key Internal Interfaces
Production Supervisor
Control Room Operator
OIM
Maintenance Team
Snr Production Technician
Qualifications/Training Essential
Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)
OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2 OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility
Qualifications/Training Desirable:
Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)
Experience Essential
Comprehensive offshore process operations experience
Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills
Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems
Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
Fully familiar with the permit to work system
Experience Desirable
Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells
Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level
Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
Deal with third parties in a professional manner
Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies - Generic
Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application
Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents
Compile and maintain records of personal competence
Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities
Participate in Risk Assessment
Understand and comply with procedures
Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements
Competencies - Technical