About the Role:

Job Title: Production Operations Technician - Conoco Philips

Ref No: 2018-10283

Location: Norwich - Offshore

Project: Conoco Philips O&M - Loggs Platform

Duration: Core Crew (2x2Rotation)



WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Production Technician on core crew basis.

Purpose / Role

To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Production Supervisor.

Key Aims and Objectives

To ensure production operations are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Production Supervisor

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

Monitor and control the flow of hydrocarbons from the reservoir to point of export

Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Production Supervisor

Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc

Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service

Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition

Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets

Prepare production reports

Perform first line maintenance, identifying and reporting faults

Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections

Carry out emergency duties as required by the OIM / Site Manager

Key Internal Interfaces

Production Supervisor

Control Room Operator

OIM

Maintenance Team

Snr Production Technician

Qualifications/Training Essential

Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)

OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2 OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Qualifications/Training Desirable:

Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)

Experience Essential

Comprehensive offshore process operations experience

Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards

Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills

Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems

Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems

Fully familiar with the permit to work system

Experience Desirable

Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells

Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level

Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts

Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS

Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner

Deal with third parties in a professional manner

Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision

Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - Generic

Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application

Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents

Compile and maintain records of personal competence

Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities

Participate in Risk Assessment

Understand and comply with procedures

Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements

Competencies - Technical