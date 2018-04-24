About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Production Operations Technician to be based offshore on a 3/3 rotation. This would be a permanent role, mobilising from Aberdeen.

Role Overview

To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Production Supervisor

Key aims and objectives

To ensure production operations are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Production Supervisor

Key responsibilities and duties

* Monitor and control the flow of hydrocarbons from the reservoir to point of export* Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Production Supervisor* Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc* Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service* Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition* Carry out process system sampling as required* Carry out regular inspections of the installation* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Prepare production reports* Perform first line maintenance, identifying and reporting faults* Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections* Carry out emergency duties as required by the OIM / Site Manager

Occasional additonal duties

* Monitoring and adjusting chemical injection equipment* General utilities duties/bunkering of diesel/water as instructed by Production Supervisor or Control Room Operator* Take part in Risk Assessment, trouble-shooting and fault-finding activities as requested by Production Supervisor

Qualifications

Essential

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2- in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Desirable

* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)

Experience

* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems* Good knowledge of process instrumentation* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system

Personal Qualities

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies

* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents* Compile and maintain records of personal competence* Participate in fault-finding and trouble shooting activities* Participate in Risk Assessment* Understand and comply with procedures* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant* Apply and prove isolations called for in his designated work area