Production Operations Technician - Majnoon, Iraq

About the Role: My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Production Operations Technician for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.



The Production Operations Technician will be required to:

Experience on Drilling projects

Responsible for operation and management works of all kinds of equipment

Establish detailed files or dossier of all equipment at well site

Carry out operation and trouble removal for equipment

Handle the operation of main equipment and recommend solutions

Take part in monthly fire drill procedures



