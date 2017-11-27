About the Role:

The Role:

The Production Operator will have the responsibility:



* Have a thorough understanding of processes involved with Thermal Heavy Oil recovery;

* Provide expertise and knowledge to the operation, where required;

* Perform equipment isolations as required;

* Maintain and adhere to all EH&S policies and procedures;

* Perform testing and analysis of process fluids;

* When required, fulfill the duties of Shift Engineer to maintain crew compliance with ABSA certification requirements.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications:

* 2nd Class Power Engineering Certificate preferred;

* 3rd Class Power Engineers will be considered;

* Minimum 10 years of operating experience;

* Minimum of 8 years of experience in Thermal/SAGD production processes is considered an asset;



About Fircroft:

