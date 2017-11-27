About the Role:
The Production Operator will have the responsibility:
* Have a thorough understanding of processes involved with Thermal Heavy Oil recovery;
* Provide expertise and knowledge to the operation, where required;
* Perform equipment isolations as required;
* Maintain and adhere to all EH&S policies and procedures;
* Perform testing and analysis of process fluids;
* When required, fulfill the duties of Shift Engineer to maintain crew compliance with ABSA certification requirements.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* 2nd Class Power Engineering Certificate preferred;
* 3rd Class Power Engineers will be considered;
* Minimum 10 years of operating experience;
* Minimum of 8 years of experience in Thermal/SAGD production processes is considered an asset;
About Fircroft:
