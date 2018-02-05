About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Optimisation Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Daily well surveillance and optimisation of production and injection well stock
Identification and implementation of production improvement initiatives
Nodal analysis, well performance modelling and network optimisation
Gas lift optimisation and trouble shooting
Production well test analysis and validation
Preparation of weekly Well Information Pack (well and reservoir management guidelines)
Well allocation management
Calculation of Installed Production Capacity (IPC)
Provide input to choke model & production loss reporting process
Flow assurance of production and injection wells (including scale and sand management)
Qualifications
Preferably MSc or equivalent degree in either Petroleum Engineering / Reservoir Engineer or related subject achieving a minimum 2:1 or equivalent.
Significant releveant experience in Oil/Gas Industry
Experience/Skills
Sound theoretical petroleum engineering & production technology exposure.
Familiarity with the following:-
Industry-standard Petroleum Engineering software methods including well performance modelling, reservoir simulation, and material balance amongst others.
PVT analysis & interpretation
Production chemistry issues associated with waterflood reservoirs
Rock mechanical issues associated with production and injection
Cased hole logging principles and application
Metering principles and application
Well and plant optimisation strategies
Excellent presentation and report writing skills
Effective relationship builder at all levels, both internally & externally
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916934
