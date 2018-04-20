Production Planner

About the Role:

The Planning Department provides a link between Project and Production by developing a plan using MS Project format which translates the fabrication into an orderly array of job activities which demonstrate a practical methodology for the completion of the work scope in the desired time frame. This is followed by the continued support of the project plan by way of amending, interjection of additional work items, issue of revised planning and progress monitoring and updating.



The Planner is to be fully conversant with the computerised planning tools available within the company and make the most effective use of them when preparing a planning chart. He / she is responsible for the interpretation of the specification and the fabrication resulting in the formulation of a logical, sequential and workable plan complete with a provisional labour forecast. Initial labour forecasts are to be produced, progress monitored and updated, critical path analysis to be carried out and records to be produced and reported to the project manager.



The future development of the present planning systems, and any external systems that they feel should be recommended for use, should always be a major objective in order to improve the overall performance of the company.



Responsibilities



Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ)



* The project planner is fully responsible for familiarising themselves with the site HSEQ documentation, systems and procedures relevant to their area of work and for ensuring that they are fully understood and applied.



Main Duties



Understand and be proficient in the operation of the 4C planning system

Understand and be proficient in the operation of the Microsoft Project Management planning system

Reading and interpreting owners specifications

Reading and interpreting estimators breakdowns

Issuing plans to estimating, production and project personnel, and working in close liaison with them to ensure maximum effectiveness and usefulness.

Providing an initial labour forecast for guidance only

Inputting progress and carrying out critical path analysis.

Provide the back-up in way of planning records in support of claims to the owners

Development of the 4C planning system

Provide training and support as required



Relationships:



Work Closely With: Project Managers, Estimators, Doc Control and Section Leaders





Competences,



Competent with MS Office

Communication skills

Experience in engineering background / ship building environment

Use of planning tools (MS Project)



Qualification and Experience



Planning Qualification

HNC/ DEGREE in marine related discipline is desirable

Experience in engineering environment

Commercial experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.