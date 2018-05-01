About the Role:

I am working with a client in the North East and have the opportunity for a Production Planner.

Duties and responsibilities

* Analysing customer orders* Planning capacity and production timescales* Liaising with lie managers to determine manning required* Monitor stock levels and liaise with purchasing team to ensure availability* Working to strict targets with 100% delivery* Provide support to production team where required

The Person Production Planner is a key role within our client's business and ideally our client is looking for the following experience:

* Production planning within an engineering/automotive environment* A good understanding of lean manufacturing within a high-volume environment* Good computer skills with experience of Microsoft Packages* Knowledge of SAP or OMNIS or a similar MRP system* Good communication skills

If you are interested or alternatively have someone in mind then please respond with your up to date CV.



