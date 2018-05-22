Production Power Technician - Majnoon, Iraq

Company Leap29 Location Iraq,Middle East Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645858 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Production Power Technician for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.



The Production Power Technician will be required to:

Experience on Drilling projects

First line for maintenance of electrical power system

Isolation and deisolation of electrical equipment for maintenance

Complete integrity registers

Investigate Electrical failures

Sign inspection reports

Emergency response

oversee commissioning

ITR's



