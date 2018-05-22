Production Power Technician - Majnoon, Iraq

Company
About the Role:My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Production Power Technician for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.
The Production Power Technician will be required to:
Experience on Drilling projects
First line for maintenance of electrical power system
Isolation and deisolation of electrical equipment for maintenance
Complete integrity registers
Investigate Electrical failures
Sign inspection reports
Emergency response
oversee commissioning
ITR's
If you feel you are suitable please fee free to apply
