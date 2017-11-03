Production Technician (Onshore)

About the Role:

Job title: Production Technician

Ref No: 8123

Location: Barrow-In-Furness

Project: Centrica

Duration: 6 months

Hours: 40 hpw, mixture of days/nights



WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for a Production Technician with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.



Duties:

* To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner in accordance with the safe system of work under the direction of the shift engineer* Monitoring plant and equipment status to ensure safe operation.* Controlling / adjusting the system to maximise production.* Maintaining communications (informative and directive) with key people on the asset.* Keeping records and logs of process parameters and other activities e.g confined space entry.* Maintaining an overview of the permit to work system and all activities in progress.* Performing shift and trip handover according to the required standard and procedures* Ensuring that any detection or protection system, over rides or inhibits are recorded in writing in accordance with the required procedure. (control room only)* Identifying faults and reporting deficiencies / initiating remedial action in SAP CMMS.* Carry out mechanical isolations (purging/flushing), atmosphere testing and work site inspections.* Controlling critical situations and establishing appropriate communications and directing / performing initial actions in response to emergencies (Control room only)* Participation in task work risk assessment and permit to work administration

Qualifications Essential:

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2* OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Experience of operating gas processing equipment including well heads, Separation and gas compression* Good knowledge of process instrumentation and knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation of plant and equipment

Experience Essential:

* Comprehensive process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Experience of operating gas processing equipment including well heads, Separation and gas compression* Good knowledge of process instrumentation and knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation of plant and equipment

Experience Desirable:

* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells* Control room operator experience