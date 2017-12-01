About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Project Administrator for a duration of 2 months in Barrow-in-Furness.

Role Responsibilities

* Provide administration support to the Contract Management Team, and other areas of the Contract when required.* Proactive diary management for Contract Management Team.* Provide administration support to client (where applicable).* Create and issue Contract monthly report* Arrange travel/accommodation.* Arrange meetings and record minutes when required* Liaising with commercial team to record impending costs including lunches, taxis, stationery etc.* Generate WorleyParsons/Contract associated forms (i.e. personnel Requisitions, New start forms, Travel Requisitions, change Control, Interim Review).* Arrange hardware/software, furniture etc for new starts joining the project* Liaise with Facilities for any office moves or facilities issues.* Update contact list, seating plan, project distribution list with new starts/leavers* Ensure that stationery levels are maintained using the Corporate Materials System* Maintain accurate filing system for project letters, reports, etc.* Maintain Contract SharePoint site* Deputising for Senior Administrator where applicable* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* Demonstrable experience in similar role* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices* Regular use of major software packages i.e.. Word/Excel etc., input into project share point site* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels* Experienced in the production of detailed documents/reports* Maintain confidentiality at all times.