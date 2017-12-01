Company
AFW UK
Location
Barrow-In-Furness,Cumbria,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
625328
Posted on
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 10:47am
About the Role:
WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Project Administrator for a duration of 2 months in Barrow-in-Furness.
Role Responsibilities
* Provide administration support to the Contract Management Team, and other areas of the Contract when required.
* Proactive diary management for Contract Management Team.
* Provide administration support to client (where applicable).
* Create and issue Contract monthly report
* Arrange travel/accommodation.
* Arrange meetings and record minutes when required
* Liaising with commercial team to record impending costs including lunches, taxis, stationery etc.
* Generate WorleyParsons/Contract associated forms (i.e. personnel Requisitions, New start forms, Travel Requisitions, change Control, Interim Review).
* Arrange hardware/software, furniture etc for new starts joining the project
* Liaise with Facilities for any office moves or facilities issues.
* Update contact list, seating plan, project distribution list with new starts/leavers
* Ensure that stationery levels are maintained using the Corporate Materials System
* Maintain accurate filing system for project letters, reports, etc.
* Maintain Contract SharePoint site
* Deputising for Senior Administrator where applicable
* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.
Role Requirements
* Demonstrable experience in similar role
* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices
* Regular use of major software packages i.e.. Word/Excel etc., input into project share point site
* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels
* Experienced in the production of detailed documents/reports
* Maintain confidentiality at all times.
