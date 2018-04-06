About the Role:

The Role:

This job description details the requirements for the role of Project Administrator. The position reports functionally to the Project Manager and administratively to the Site Construction Manager.



PRIMARY PURPOSE OF ROLE



To provide a professional and efficient project administration service at the Project Site Office, supporting all internal and external customers and colleagues to maximise interface relationships ensuring project deliverables are monitored, managed and actioned within project requirements.



MAJOR DUTIES

As the Site Project Administrator you will provide administrative and co-ordination support at site to client & Owner's Engineer team in monitoring of the EPC Contractor works to include maintaining meeting diary & minute taking.

?Coordinate project resources

? Prepare correspondence and board papers

? Support Employers Representative as applicable

? Maintaining an up to date diary system/meeting calendar and arrange project meetings as required

? Arrange & attend meetings as required by the Project Team/Contractor & produce meeting minutes.

? Support all members of the project team with general administration, such as typing, formatting and helping to produce consolidated reports & creating documents.

? Raise Purchase Requisitions and Purchase Orders for the team, performing clerical duties associated with purchasing, including maintaining filing systems and records



Manage & deliver administrative activities including letters, emails and document control utilising the PIRS system to manage and control correspondence between client and EPC Contractor.

? Assist Project Manager as applicable & perform other duties as assigned including fire warden duties.

? Receiving, distributing and storing Project Documentation onto PIRS, as well as maintain project information (MoM, OE produced documents etc.)

? Create, keep & maintain logs of correspondence received and send, DR's & TQ's (signed/issued), Employers Instructions, Document Import, and develop/maintain project issues/action log.

? Assisting Client and OE team in distributing project correspondence and monthly reports

? Support all members of the project team with reviewing of official emails, creating draft responses to contractual letters and releasing through PIRS



Organise travel for all team members client to Madrid & other destinations as required

? Organise international travel as requested by both Client and OE teams

? Support and organise any visa applications as necessary



Develop good interface relationships with all stakeholders involved in the Project.

? Organisation of events & assisting the Client with site visits for banks, investors and both local and national MP's, including catering, commercial gifts and meet & greet

? Assist in the administration and tracking of contractual documents, issuing weekly document/correspondence status reports

? Support the client with enquiries to site through phone and email

? Assisting Contractor in the update and upkeep of the website to keep to Section 106 requirements

? Coordinate team IT requirements, offering support to the full project team for 'easy fixes'



Maintain Engineering review cycle for project documentation, ensuring site team reviews are completed on time and issued to EPC contractor within given timescales.

? Liaise and work with the OE subcontractor regarding document reviews on PIRS, ensuring agreed communication procedures with the EPC contractor are followed.

? Administration and upkeep of lessons learnt process



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider.



