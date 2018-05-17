Project Administrator

Company 
WorleyParsons
Location 
Stockton-on-Tees,Durham,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
645766
Posted on 
Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 8:33am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Project Administrator in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months.

Role Overview



* Provide administration support to the Contract Management Team, and other areas of the Contract when required.

* Proactive diary management for Contract Management Team.

* Provide administration support to client (where applicable).

* Create and issue Contract monthly report.

* Arrange travel/accommodation.

* Arrange meetings and record minutes when required.

* Liaising with commercial team to record impending costs including lunches, taxis, stationery etc.

* Generate WorleyParsons/Contract associated forms (i.e. personnel Requisitions, New start forms, Travel Requisitions, change Control, Interim Review).

* Arrange hardware/software, furniture etc for new starts joining the project.

* Liaise with Facilities for any office moves or facilities issues.

* Update contact list, seating plan, project distribution list with new starts/leavers.

* Ensure that stationery levels are maintained using the Corporate Materials System.

* Maintain accurate filing system for project letters, reports, etc.

* Maintain Contract SharePoint site.

* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParson's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements



* Demonstrable experience in similar role.

* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices.

* Regular use of major software packages i.e.: Word/Excel etc., input into project share point site.

* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels.

* Experienced in the production of detailed documents/reports.

* Maintain confidentiality at all times.