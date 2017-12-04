Project Administrator - 6 month contract

AFW UK
Barrow-In-Furness,Cumbria,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Administration Jobs
625813
Monday, December 4, 2017 - 9:55am
About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Project Administrator for a duration of 6 months.

Role Responsibilities



* Provide administration support to the Contract Management Team, and other areas of the Contract when required.

* Proactive diary management for Contract Management Team.

* Provide administration support to client (where applicable).

* Create and issue Contract monthly report

* Arrange travel/accommodation.

* Arrange meetings and record minutes when required

* Liaising with commercial team to record impending costs including lunches, taxis, stationery etc.

* Generate WorleyParsons/Contract associated forms (i.e. personnel Requisitions, New start forms, Travel Requisitions, change Control, Interim Review).

* Arrange hardware/software, furniture etc for new starts joining the project

* Liaise with Facilities for any office moves or facilities issues.

* Update contact list, seating plan, project distribution list with new starts/leavers

* Ensure that stationery levels are maintained using the Corporate Materials System

* Maintain accurate filing system for project letters, reports, etc.

* Maintain Contract SharePoint site

* Deputising for Senior Administrator where applicable

* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements



* Demonstrable experience in similar role

* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices

* Regular use of major software packages i.e.. Word/Excel etc., input into project share point site

* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels

* Experienced in the production of detailed documents/reports

* Maintain confidentiality at all times.