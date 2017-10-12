Project Adviser

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

The Project Advisor is an expert in Project Controls, Planning and Scheduling and Project Services and provides their expertise to projects as needed, supports the Project Controls Supervisor in updating tools and processes; assists with training and mentoring of less experienced group members.



30 hours (part-time)



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Lead / Coordinate effort for providing Project Controls and Planning Expertise to projects:

- As needed through project Gates and Check Points

- Through the preparation of Schedules to compare with Operated by Others (OBO) Operator-prepared submittals

- Ad hoc Schedule and progress assessments (verification of project schedule basis)

- Participate in PEBRAs (Project Economic and Risk Assessment), Special Cost and Schedule Allowance (SCSA) other Schedule workshops

- Participate in IPRs and other Cold Eyes Review as needed

* Support PTs and Area Supervisors with ongoing project controls, schedule analysis, progress measurement and reporting, forecasting, budgeting and Change Management

* Assist Project Controls Supervisor with analysis and for Project Controls staffing requirements

* Mentor less experienced group members and ensure the technical quality of work

* Relief for Project Controls Supervisor due to project travel and personal time

* Assist Project Controls Supervisor with updates of Project Controls Manual, tools, and benchmarks

* Participate with Project Controls Supervisor in capturing schedule company's lessons learned and best practices

* May assist with Project Controls tools implementation, deliverables, ongoing follow-up and assurance in support of the Subject Matter Experts / follow-up process

* Promote and facilitate effective communication, teamwork, and alignment among Planning and Scheduling Development personnel and others

* Drives and promotes capital efficiency on projects being stewarded by the department



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelors of Science Degree in Engineering, Engineering Technology or Construction Management

* Experience with Project Services, Project Controls and Planning

*Previous supervisory experience required

* Multiple international project assignments

- Willing to travel to required project sites (overseas or domestic) and work in a team environment

* Knowledgeable with project management best practices framework and key work processes

* Demonstrated leadership skills * Strong organizational, business, communication, and interpersonal skills

* Strong influencing, consulting, mentoring, analytical and computing skills

* Competent or Expert proficiency in several Project Management skills project controls, execution planning, contracting strategy, contract administration, cost estimating, planning & scheduling

- This is a level 3 position: At least 20 years of related experience is required



