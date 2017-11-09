Project Contracts & Procurement Lead - Perth

About the Role:

Responsibilities



* Oversee contract procurement* Assist Project manager in coordination of Procurement and contracting processes* Negotiate and oversee contracts for Engineering, Procurement and construction* Work closely with the clients legal department to ensure full protections are in place* Assist in preparation of purchasing, subcontracting and materials management

The requirements of the role are;



* 15 years experience in contracts management* Oversee external/Internal requirement* Contract negotiation and dispute resolution* Interact with a range of managerial levels both internally and externally* Stakeholder management* SAP experience* MS Office Suite user* Bachelors degree in Supply Chain or technical/financial area

This position will be on an initial 12 month contract.



Please note that full Australian working rights are required for this position.



If you are in this position please forward a latest version of your profile

