Project Controller

* Design and develop metrics, reports & analytics to drive key business decisions
* Provide a link between raw data and final reporting to Sr. level management
* Data Extraction, analysis and transformation to executive project reporting
* Train employees on system use, preparing reports and how to properly utilize data
* Create custom reporting to cascade down and across the organization
* Participate in evaluating new technologies and business intelligence needs
* Partner with Center of Excellence and IS to roll out new initiatives as required
* Ability to independently, resourcefully, and creatively research and implement new solutions
* Working knowledge of analysis and reporting tools
* Interpersonal communication skills
* Extensive experience and working knowledge of SAP, especially in data extract/reporting.
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required to work closely with management & customers
* Bachelor degree in Business, Information Systems or related field
* 2-3 years of related experience in reporting/business intelligence
* Proficiency with common business technologies such as Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc. is required
* Extensive SAP knowledge
