Project Controller

Responsibilities

* Design and develop metrics, reports & analytics to drive key business decisions

* Provide a link between raw data and final reporting to Sr. level management

* Data Extraction, analysis and transformation to executive project reporting

* Train employees on system use, preparing reports and how to properly utilize data

* Create custom reporting to cascade down and across the organization

* Participate in evaluating new technologies and business intelligence needs

* Partner with Center of Excellence and IS to roll out new initiatives as required



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Ability to independently, resourcefully, and creatively research and implement new solutions

* Working knowledge of analysis and reporting tools

* Interpersonal communication skills

* Extensive experience and working knowledge of SAP, especially in data extract/reporting.

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required to work closely with management & customers



Education

* Bachelor degree in Business, Information Systems or related field

* 2-3 years of related experience in reporting/business intelligence

* Proficiency with common business technologies such as Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc. is required

* Extensive SAP knowledge



About Fircroft:

