MAIN FUNCTIONS
Project Controls Lead (PCL) implements overall project controls direction through application of systems and methods for estimate development, cost control, progress measurement, schedule development / control and management of change.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide timely and accurate data and deliverables in support of benchmarking and tool building
* Provide overall project cost, schedule, progress measurement, and change management leadership and expertise
* Provide support to Project Team and Stewards with cost and schedule analysis, reporting, forecasting and budgeting
* Development of Project Controls Plan and Management of Change (MOC) Plan
* Ensure that the Stewardship process is established and implemented, leading to monthly cost and schedule stewardship reviews
* Coordinates and communicates priorities for new and ongoing estimating, planning and cost control activities
* Leads preparation and maintenance of the Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS), the Original Control Budget (OCB), Current Control Budget (CCB) and Project Master Schedule, and Budget (Planning & Budgeting (P&B) ), and the overall cost and progress control system
* Coordinate the collecting, analyzing, and reporting of project cost and schedule control information, to ensure overall project status is assessed and potential problem areas identified; prepares overall cost and schedule forecasts
* Administer and facilitates the Management of Change process
* Facilitate Capital Efficiency / Opportunities and Vulnerabilities process
* Interface with Controllers regarding AFEs/budgets and invoices and development of Work-In-Place
* Participate in bid evaluation process (as required)
* Participate in developing Contract Price Budgets and Contract Control Schedules and Milestones
* Ensure familiarity of Project Controls team with Contractor payment terms and contract coordination procedures applicable to their scope
* Leads preparation for Gates Reviews, Advance Commitment, Full Funding or Supplement activities
- Coordinates development of cost and schedule estimates in preparation of Gate and Check Point/Advance Commitment reviews
- Coordinate development of Estimate Confidence Packages and Estimate Development Plans
* Respond to ad hoc requests from Project Management Team (PMT) related to Controls/Reporting
* Consortium / Affiliate / Joint Venture presentations
* Supports preparation of Close-out Reporting / CA$HD Input Perform quality assurance at the project level by monitoring and appraising the performance of Contractors in the areas of cost control, progress measurement and schedule control
* Responsible for ensuring that proper and effective project control measures are executed by the Contractor; including the Contractor's cost and schedule control organization, plans and procedures
* Review and, where appropriate, endorse schedule, progress and cost baselines and forecast prepared by contractors
* Review progress measures reported by the Contractor
* Review cost and schedule bases of Contractor's Change Proposals / Orders; including progress trends developed by Contractor
* Assist site management in developing/reviewing cost and schedule corrective actions and recovery plans, and making sure needed actions/plans are implemented Manage the Cost and Schedule organization including the Contractor sites and serve as the central link from the Project to the organization
* Maintain close liaison with other members of the organization on the Project and the function
* Coordinates development of Project Controls Implementation Plan tailored to the specific project
* Provide feedback and mentor to project controls engineers and planners in the project
* Ensure Functional alignment for support and approval of key client deliverables (i.e. Estimate Confidence Package, Estimate Development Plan, etc.)
* Drives and promotes capital efficiency on projects being stewarded by the department
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
* Bachelors of Science Degree in Engineering, Engineering Technology, or Construction Management
* 5-10 years of project controls experience focused on cost control and schedule control achievements
* Supervisory experience required
* Willing to work overseas in a team environment
* Willing to relocate to required project site
* Knowledgeable with company project management best practices framework and key work processes
* Strong Influencing, Consulting, Mentoring, Analytical, and Computing skills
* Strong Excel and PowerPoint skills
* Adaptability to changing priorities
* Strong interpersonal and communication skills
* Ability to multitask and respond quickly to urgent analysis requests
