About the Role:

OVERVIEW

Our client is a market leader in fabrication, maintenance and servicing of facilities, vessels and structures for the power and energy sectors. Due to a new project award, they're looking for an experienced Project Controls Manager for their corporate office on the west side of Houston.

The Project Controls Manager is responsible for the reporting processes, both internally and externally, that pertain to cost control, change management, manpower scheduling, progress plan and scheduling as well as establishing the control procedures. The project controls manager supervises cost estimating, project planning, project cost control, manpower forecast, progress plan and project cost accounting for an EPCICS project. Three key direct reports are the Lead Cost Controller, the Project Planner/Scheduler and Accounting Supervisor.

REQUIREMENTS

* Minimum twelve+ years of Project Controls experience required* Minimum 7+ years of Project Controls management EPCICS experience required* Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Construction Management, Business Administration or related field* Disciplined, organized and responsive

TRAVEL

Travel: 10% - 20% to Houston base engineering firm and Client offices. 10% - 25% Occasional travel to Lousiana office and various domestic and international site locations when warranted

