Project Controls Manager - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role: My Client is an international EPC Contractor Client who are based in Rotterdam. They are currently working on several Buildings, Infrastructure and Advance facilities and require a Project Controls manager for a long term contract.



The Project Controls Manager will be required to:

Have Civil Engineering or Infrastructure Project experience

Project controls background

Hands on Primavera P6 experience

Prince2 Accreditation



The Project Controls Manager will be required to be mainly based in Rotterdam with Travel to site when required





