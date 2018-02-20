Project Controls Specialist

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
East Hanover
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
635165
Posted on 
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 6:40pm
Apply 
About the Role:

Employment Type: 9-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Job Description:



* Prepare project cost reports
* Review project invoices
* Coordinate payment with internal accounting department
* Prepare and update project schedules

Requirements:



* Bachelor's degree in construction management, engineering, or related field from accredited program
* Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional experience)

