Project Coordinator

About the Role:

My client, an midstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a project controls administrator to join their team located in San Antonio, Texas. My client has a great reputation for valuing their employees and having a great company culture. This is a 12 month contract position that does extend on a yearly basis. This role will typically suit someone with a strong project controls or data entry background.

Core Responsibilities include:



* Cooperate and work closely with other individuals as a team

* Administrator help with data entry and scanning

* Assist in testing and evaluating new software.

Skills/Qualifications:



* Excellent PC skills, the proficiency in Microsoft products required

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills required

* Strong attention to detail required

* Business/Accounting or similar Degree

* Between 2-5 years of experience in Oil and Gas Projects

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Pay Rate: $25 per hour

**Local candidates to San Antonio or surrounding areas only**

If you have the relevant experience for the position reply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone. If you are no longer looking for work but know of somebody that would benefit from hearing about this opportunity, please feel free to pass along my information. Thanks!

