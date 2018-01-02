Project Coordinator

About the Role:

Job Title: 14695-1 Project Control Coordinator

Location: Richmond Virginia 23231 United States

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

* Review customers' specifications and examine new contracts to ensure thorough understanding and adherence to desired contract terms and conditions.* Monitor, analyze, and report on contract performance, and control contract documents.* Maintain a centralized project control process and enforce necessary controls to assure maximum project profitability.* Follow guidelines and established procedures to initiate price change requests, apply mark-ups, prepare quotations and implement changes, as appropriate.* Under direction, resolve disputes involving back charges, escalation, delays, extras and warranty charges.* Report significant problems to project manager for resolution.* Prepare releases, waivers of lien and affidavits to allow collection of all payments.* Review and coordinate flow of information among various groups and customers, and implement measures to resolve routine problems, ensure meeting schedule commitments and achieve customer satisfaction.* Participate in meetings to provide information on assigned projects and resolve problems.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.