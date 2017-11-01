PROJECT/ COST ESTIMATOR FOR UTILITIES COMPANY BOSTON, MA

About the Role:

Immediate need for Cost/Project Estimators!

Progressive Global Energy is seeking COST/PROJECT ESTIMATOR for an exciting opportunity for at FORTUNE 100 UTILITIES COMPANY in BOSTON, MA.

Electrical utilities and high voltage experience is highly preferred.

The electric project estimator will serve a vital function in the growth of a the company. This professional is responsible for calculating the costs associated with the construction of electric transmission, substations and distribution. The cost estimator's work will help the company manage the feasibility of starting or continuing with the proposed project. Additionally, a project estimator will consider all factors in the plan such as materials, labor, equipment, and related expenses such as insurance, taxes and incidental costs.

Please contact me for additional details.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.