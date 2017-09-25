About the Role:

A leading organisation in the chemical industry are looking for a Lead Project Engineer to join their team in Yorkshire. If you can demonstrate experience of working as an instrumentation and electrical engineer, then you could be the Lead Project Engineer that we're looking for.

What skills/experience should you have?

* Solid design background, track record of working as a project engineer* Experience of working on both technical and project aspects* Background in either chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical or oil and gas industry

Can you demonstrate experience of working in a high pressured environment?

Are you an excellent communicator with the ability to effectively lead a team?

Do you have what it takes to excel in the role of Lead Project Engineer? If so, get in touch, today.

