About the Role:

We are currently looking to recruit a Project Engineer for a 2-3 month project (approx.) located in Invergordon.

Ideal candidate will have a proven experience on rig upgrades with a piping and structural back ground.

Main responsibilities:

* Specifying and ordering materials* Creating and implementing scope of work documentation to blue collar work force* Supervising and instructing Construction Team* Liaising and reporting to client progress* Completing installation and generating documentation package* Report timesheets* Working and arranging works in a safe and compliant manner.* Reporting to internal project manager* Liaising with cost controller in financial and economy capacity to estimate final costs for works.

This is a contract position.

The rate for this position is negotiable.

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916949.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.