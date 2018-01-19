About the Role:

The Role:

Role Title



Project Engineer



Role Purpose



To assist and support the Project Manager in delivering the project safely, to quality, time & cost requirements, in accordance with business processes and working practices.



Key Activities / Decision Areas



The Assistant Project Manager will be responsible to the Project Manager for:



* Supporting the Project Manager/Bid Leader during the order winning process.

* Working directly with functions to establish and maintain integrated schedules and resource requirements to meet project objectives.

* Attending and inputting to progress review meetings

* Identifying and acting upon delivery risks (threats and opportunities)

* Maintaining project costs within the cost control system.

* Ensuring that the Project Manager is aware of all unresolved problems and support the Project Manager in all project related activities.

* Support sites in the project control process to ensure an integrated project control approach

* Produce reports as laid out in Business Procedures and Working Practices and as required by the PM

* Monitoring sub-contractor delivery.

* Analysing costs and programme variances and proactively providing solutions.

* Control of contract variations and change control registers and generation of claims documents on behalf of the Project Manager.

* Generation of invoices and liaison with the client on clearing payments.

* Attend contract commercial / progress / technical meetings as directed by the Project Manager and produce data for review at same.

* Deputise for the Project Manager whenever nominated to do so.

* Liaise between internal functions and suppliers when required by the Project Manager

* Liaise with client representatives on all contract issues as directed by the Project Manager.



The Company:

Your future in Nuclear. Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.