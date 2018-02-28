Project Engineer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
AED18000 to AED20000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
636089
Posted on
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 1:27am
About the Role:
* - Working as a key part of the engineering group to develop and engineer solutions for major projects in the Energy from Waste industry
*
* - Plant equipment specification and selection, piping and cabling specification, sourcing and selection of suppliers, specification and integration of third party equipment packages
*
* - Generating and reviewing technical specifications for key components and process equipment packages, tender process and bid analysis
*
* - Liaising with suppliers, technology providers and partners
*
* - Reporting to and liaising with the engineering manager to ensure project impetus and deadlines are maintained
*
* - Attend meetings with clients and contractors
* Implement documentation systems / document control and maintain system documentation / manuals
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
