About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Assist to identify then appraise the relevance, readiness and accessibility of existing technology in the market place (e.g. universities, service and supply network, oil and gas operators, independent institutions). Once selected, help engage and adapt the technology to deliver solutions that work towards the Company's objectives

Assist to identify and appraise the applicability of technologies being deployed in other industrial sectors (Aerospace, nuclear, automotive, etc) capable of technology transfer into the upstream oil and gas industry in support of the Company's objectives

Identify specific technology gaps that remain and design & deliver programmes to resolve these gaps

Manage a portfolio of technology ideas, opportunities and projects across the solution centre and the Company as required

Track and report on actual v planned project progress and delivery

Collaborating and partnering effectively with a variety of stakeholders and organisations to establish key industry technology needs

Support all Project Management Processes across the Company

Plan, facilitate/run, contribute to events and workshops

Present findings to groups at events and conferences

Qualifications & Experience

Previous experience in a similar role, with a clear understanding of how Oil and Gas projects are developed and delivered.

Degree qualified in a technical or business discipline and / or relevant experience

A demonstrable knowledge of oil and gas technology development and delivery

Relevant project experience

An understanding of both general business and operations across the oil and gas sector would be beneficial

An ability to communicate appropriately at a variety of levels within organisations

Able to work collaboratively across organisations

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918793

