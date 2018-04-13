About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Contract accountable manager (CAM) for the regional aftermarket services call-offs.

Support technical resolution of emerging issues.

Build effective relationships with the supplier's management teams and rigorously manage performance to align with Company expectations.

Identify delivery risks and ensure they are visible and being effectively managed, particularly for those impacting other teams.

Work with Project Services to ensure effective performance management metrics and tracking processes are implemented and utilised.

Performance manage root cause investigations and timely closure of NCRs.

Report progress in a clear manner, ensure key issues are visible and managed and that associated learnings are captured and implemented.

Coaching, development and technical education of staff team members.

Support supplier performance improvement initiatives. Provide on-time delivery, quality and cost performance benchmarking across the suppliers, identifying areas for improvement and best practice.



Experience

Essential

Extensive experience with subsea wellhead and tree installation tooling (conventional and horizontal).

Extensive experience with subsea tree intervention tooling.

Significant experience of leading a Field Service or Aftermarket Services team within an Operator or Primary supplier environment.

Experience of working with or for Operators.

Demonstrated capability of managing and coordinating suppliers to deliver front-line services.



Desirable

Engineering degree.

Chartered engineer or registered professional engineer.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919180

