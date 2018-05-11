About the Role:

The Role:

As Project Engineer you will assume full P&L accountability for delivery of the Projects. It is expected that your key drivers and focus will be on client satisfaction and the performance of key stakeholders.



As Project Engineer your main responsibilities will include but will not be limited to:



* Delivering the overall pump contract project to time, cost and quality, ensuring a positive customer experience from conception to delivery.

* Prepares technical tenders for equipment parts and service for pumps as either budget prices or detailed, accurate quotes as a result of the strip aftermarket report.

* Converts Use/Replace/Rework identification on Strip Reports to procurement costings/recommendations

* Able to specify processes for identified rework parts from the Strip Report across a range of mechanical and electrical rotating equipment.

* Proficient on reading engineering drawings and specifications.

* Applies appropriate quality plan as per customer / internal requirements to the accurate quote.

* Creates workshop instructions based on OEM instructions on maintenance methods, techniques or approaches for the workshop team.

* Developing and managing effective relationships with the Customer, Strategic Suppliers and key Delivery areas to successfully deliver the Project work in progress meeting all KPI's, key milestones and targets.

* Ensuring all major sub-contracts are negotiated to secure the best position for the business (delivery, time, cost) and that orders are placed in a timely manner.

* Managing the Risk & Change processes ensuring internal & external stakeholders assume ownership where necessary.

* Overseeing warranty and site support post-delivery activities.

* Ensuring the Project is closed out effectively, finalizing all commercial aspects, client requirements, doc pack, facilitating a lessons learned session, collating and circulating feedback where required.

* Assuming responsibility for the overall Health and Safety of the project. Ensuring compliance of HSE requirements for the contract and products to customer; Being a role model for HSE leadership demonstrating positive behaviours at all times, having a questioning attitude.



As Project Engineer you will be responsible for:

* The day-to-day project management of a portfolio of Aftermarket projects from pump received to pump installation.

* Being the main point of contact for customers for the projects.

* Driving overall project plan accountability within internal stakeholders to achieve on time delivery of hardware, to specification, ensuring quality requirements are met and to agreed commercial targets.

* Facilitate solutions to issues arising during project execution with internal stakeholders & knows when appropriate to escalate internally.



About You

* You ideally have previous experience within an engineering role or Project driven heavy industry/manufacturing environment.

* You have excellent communication skills and can demonstrates great customer relationships - inside and outside of the organisation

* You are Commercially focused

* You are proficient with Company systems - SAP, Delphi reports as well as standard Microsoft Office packages

* You are prepared to constructively challenge performance and critically assess all aspects of the projects, providing suggestions for continuous improvement

* Ability to communicate effectively



Education

* HNC/HND or degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or related field is essential.

* MSc in Project Management is desirable

* PMP in Project Management is desirable



The successful candidate will have excellent understanding of delivering pump aftermarket projects combined with excellent knowledge of our Company product portfolio. Essentially, the successful candidate will have experience of working within a mechanical engineering project driven environment. To shine you will need to be flexible, enthusiastic and self-motivated, with the ability to use your own initiative when required and work well without close supervision.



