Project Engineer - Brussels, Belgium

About the Role: My Client is an international client who specialise in Petrochemical projects. Due to the increase in workload they are now looking for a Project Engineer to support the engineering department in the design and construction process for engineering packages related to a new Chemical facility.



The Project Engineer will be required to :

Read and check PFD's and P&ID's

Review piping and layout models in Autocad

Develop Civil and Structural drawings in Autocad

Elaborate on equipment lists, estimated material take off's and plot planning

Support the Design manager with scheduling and costs

Interface between all disciplines and report back to project manager

Ensure all engineering documents are produced



The Project Engineer will be required to have:

8-10 years experience in Engineering

Experience in preparing Study phase engineering documents

Experience in Autocad, Navisworks and Office

Experience in Engineering document management system



The contract is initially until the end of the year and will be extended depending on workload





