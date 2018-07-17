Project Engineer - Brussels, Belgium

Company
About the Role:My Client is an international client who specialise in Petrochemical projects. Due to the increase in workload they are now looking for a Project Engineer to support the engineering department in the design and construction process for engineering packages related to a new Chemical facility.
The Project Engineer will be required to :
Read and check PFD's and P&ID's
Review piping and layout models in Autocad
Develop Civil and Structural drawings in Autocad
Elaborate on equipment lists, estimated material take off's and plot planning
Support the Design manager with scheduling and costs
Interface between all disciplines and report back to project manager
Ensure all engineering documents are produced
The Project Engineer will be required to have:
8-10 years experience in Engineering
Experience in preparing Study phase engineering documents
Experience in Autocad, Navisworks and Office
Experience in Engineering document management system
The contract is initially until the end of the year and will be extended depending on workload
