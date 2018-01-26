Project Engineer II

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
- Performs engineering design evaluations and works to complete projects within budget and scheduling restraints.
- Reviews industry policies and procedures to ensure data accuracy, security, and regulatory compliance.
- Reviews reports of production, malfunction, and maintenance to determine or address problems.
- Provides technical support for the engineering process. Relies on instructions and pre- established guidelines to perform the functions of the job.
- Works under immediate supervision. Primary job functions do not typically require exercising independent judgment.
- Back up responsibilities for the Project Manager as required.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Participates in Invitation to Tender (ITT) development, bid evaluation and contractor selection
- Participates in identification & sourcing long lead equipment, assuring Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor support until equipment is assigned to the contractor
- Coordinates development of client Gate 3 deliverables
- Coordinates development of Functional Interaction Plan
- Coordinates project issues resolution process - Coordinates change requests & endorses change authorization
- Responsible for the completion of the assigned work scope consistent with the Project Objectives
- Engages Project Team and functional resources to verify that the design & construction is consistent with project specifications & standards
- Serves as interface between Project Team & Contractor
- Ensures smooth transitions between project stages
- Leads Project Management Team (PMT) in applying Project Management Systems
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
- BS degree in engineering field
- 5+ years experience in multiple assignments in engineering, construction, and project management and controls activities
- Broad range of experience and skills through multiple function & project assignments (Multi-discipline skill set)
- Broad knowledge of design standards, specifications & work processes - Strong leadership, influencing & interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational, coordination, planning & interface skills
- Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads & frequent changes in priorities
- Excellent communication skills & ability to read, write & speak fluent English
- Proficient in MS Office suite of software programs
This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required
