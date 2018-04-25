About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Engineer (Plant), based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Ensure that all design and project work complies with applicable legislation, accepted engineering codes and standards and Company policies and standards.

Produce the project deliverables for FEED (Front End Engineering Design), EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and commissioning phases of a project.

Interpret applicable legislation and Company standards, analyse existing infrastructure, equipment and methods and propose suitable solutions to meet identified shortfalls.

Manage assigned projects to ensure zero safety incident, on time and on budget delivery.

Plan, schedule and coordinate assigned engineering projects ensuring that all relevant stakeholders are included, e.g. Production, Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) and Operations.

Work with Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) team to ensure all projects are designed and executed to the highest standards.

Prepare documentation and information for, and participate in, inspections and audits from external agencies, e.g. HSE, SEPA, DNV and internal business and Corporate functions.

Manage and coordinate all Management of Change (MOC) documentation as relevant.

Update and routine maintenance of the Company's maintenance and inspection management system (eMaint).

Proactively contribute to the strategy for the Plant and the subsequent execution of the agreed strategy.

Coordinate activities to ensure that the planned preventative maintenance schedule is maintained.

Coordinate unplanned maintenance requirements to meet ongoing operations requirements.

Support Request for Proposal (RFP) response to determine success viability, assess needs required to respond to RFP, determine Company's operational gaps if RFP is successful and make recommendations to overcome those gaps.

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc (BEng) in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Significant experience in a chemical processing or general production environment

Understand engineering and design principles and their application

Ability to read, understand and create technical drawings such as PFDs, P&IDs, isometric drawings and loop diagrams

Knowledge of relevant Safety, Health and Environmental regulations

Project management and contractor management experience

Strong grasp of Management of Change procedures

Strong communication, interpersonal and problem solving skills

Excellent mathematics and IT skills

Understand batch manufacturing processes

Previous experience of maintenance planning systems

Experience of COMAH Regulations

Permanent position

