About the Role: Project Engineer (Product Support) - Puurs, Belgium



Start Date: ASAP

Duration: 1-year renewable contract

Rate: Negotiable hourly rate €





Leap29 are currently working alongside our Belgian partners, for a Pharmaceutical project in Purrs.

We require an experienced Project Engineer, to work on the vaccine facility to provide support for the validation and launch of a new drug.



Responsibilities:

·Perform risk based process validation.

·Provide product input into launch activities.

·Provide technical input for material, in-process, release, and testing-related evaluations.

·Author and contribute to technical documentation.



Key Requirements:

·Degree (Industrial Engineering, Industrial Pharmacist, Civil Engineering or Bio-engineering)

·2 years minimum project experience within the Pharmaceutical, Chemical or similar industry

·Knowledge of Quality systems and product testing/qualification is an asset





