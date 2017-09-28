Project Engineer (Product Support) - Puurs, Belgium

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Puurs
Salary 
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID 
617712
Posted on 
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 11:00am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Project Engineer (Product Support) - Puurs, Belgium

Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 1-year renewable contract
Rate: Negotiable hourly rate €


Leap29 are currently working alongside our Belgian partners, for a Pharmaceutical project in Purrs.
We require an experienced Project Engineer, to work on the vaccine facility to provide support for the validation and launch of a new drug.

Responsibilities:
·Perform risk based process validation.
·Provide product input into launch activities.
·Provide technical input for material, in-process, release, and testing-related evaluations.
·Author and contribute to technical documentation.

Key Requirements:
·Degree (Industrial Engineering, Industrial Pharmacist, Civil Engineering or Bio-engineering)
·2 years minimum project experience within the Pharmaceutical, Chemical or similar industry
·Knowledge of Quality systems and product testing/qualification is an asset


Please send CV's using the links provided.