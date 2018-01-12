Project Engineer- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 629077 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Project Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands





Leap29 is currently seeking a Senior Project Engineer, with experience in leading middle and large-scale projects, within the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets.

The right candidate will have a Bachelor or Master's Degree in Engineering with proven leadership experience in Refinery / Petrochemical markets, experience in Upstream Oil and Gas, (Fertilizers / Mining will also be considered if the leadership experience is well demonstrated).



Duration: 12 Month Renewable Contract

Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Start: ASAP





Key requirements:

• Leadership skills in Project Engineering and the ability to lead large teams of 30+ Project Engineers

• Accountability for the project success and to provide robust direction to the team

• Plans and manages the work, including the man hour estimates and margin goals

• Excellent communication and co-ordination skills (both verbal and written).

• Flexibility to travel on a regular basis

• Can work as part of an efficient team with project management and other disciplines



Technical Skills

• 5+ years of experience in project engineering activities under the supervision of Project Manager

• Ensure timescales are being kept and deliverables are issued in a timely manner and as per schedule

• Understand Project Procedure, Execution Plans, Quality Plans and assist PM in the proper execution of the project activities

• Assist PM in organizing weekly meetings, compiling meeting notes, weekly project reports and such other project documentation

• Assist in proposal coordination/compilation efforts

• Capable of interacting with all stakeholders including clients and vendors

Qualifications

• 8+ years of experience in Engineering and Design

• At least 5 years of experience in project engineering activities

• Knowledge of Primavera/MS Project would be an advantage

• Previous experience of independently handling small projects of up to 20000 hours would be an advantage

• Open for short travel and deputation to sites where required



