Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Bristol,City of Bristol,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
617743
Posted on
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 8:54am
About the Role:
My client based in the South Wales region are actively looking for a Project Manager on a 24 month contract basis. It is essential that the right candidate has at least 5 - 10 years' experience managing rail based projects.
As a Project Manager, you will:
* Project manage OLE projects in line with the project management plan
* Contribute to the Operational and Commercial success of allocated projects, ensuring that all activities are carried out in accordance with legal, client and company requirements, policies and instruction
* Monitor and manage change
* Deputise for Senior Project Manager
* Be a visible site presence, leading by example
Location: South Wales
Duration: 24 Months
Rate: Negotiable
If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.
Looking to interview late next week or week after.
Apply