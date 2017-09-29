About the Role:

My client based in the South Wales region are actively looking for a Project Manager on a 24 month contract basis. It is essential that the right candidate has at least 5 - 10 years' experience managing rail based projects.

As a Project Manager, you will:

* Project manage OLE projects in line with the project management plan* Contribute to the Operational and Commercial success of allocated projects, ensuring that all activities are carried out in accordance with legal, client and company requirements, policies and instruction* Monitor and manage change* Deputise for Senior Project Manager* Be a visible site presence, leading by example

Location: South Wales

Duration: 24 Months

Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview late next week or week after.