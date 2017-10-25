About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity for a Service Project Manager to work for a global leader in the power sector delivering switchgear service projects.



The role will be managing multiple smaller project ranging from £5k to £500k and up to 40 at a time. This is a home based role with a car and 15% bonus, with clients located in the London to Manchester belt.



A background in managing small product orientated or service projects for switchgear would put you in good stead for this position due to the type and size of the projects.



Key responsibilities include tendering, planning, cost control, and customer liaison.



Position Interactions

? Service Manager

? Service Operations Manager

? Project Managers & Engineers

? Service Coordinators

? Field Engineers

? Factories and other business areas

? Customers



Challenges

? Customer interface

? Achieving programmes within specified timescales

? Managing colleagues and subcontractors

? Integrate into existing team

? Results focus on profitability and Net Working Capital factors

? Analytical focus with good level of forecasting



The Company:

Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Strong background in the power sector and switchgear

? HNC or above in Electrical Engineering

? Demonstrate customer focus

? Experience managing projects

? Financial management and forecasting

? Results orientation

? Ability to make an Impact and influence change

? Good and accurate record keeping

? Strong people skills



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

? Experience of differing business sectors and industry familiarisation

? Safety Training - IOSH or NEBOSH

? Project management qualification e.g. Prince 2



About Fircroft:

