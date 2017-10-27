Company Ably Resources Location Philippines,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 619188 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES are looking for a PROJECT MANAGER to be based in the PHILIPPINES.



This is a long-term opportunity for a candidate seeking career progression and professional development.



Extensive experience within the Oil & Gas industry, particularly in a Refinery environment, is essential. Prior exposure within a similar capacity is essential.



