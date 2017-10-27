Company
Ably Resources
Location
Philippines,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
619188
Posted on
Friday, October 27, 2017 - 10:13am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES are looking for a PROJECT MANAGER to be based in the PHILIPPINES.
This is a long-term opportunity for a candidate seeking career progression and professional development.
Extensive experience within the Oil & Gas industry, particularly in a Refinery environment, is essential. Prior exposure within a similar capacity is essential.
Please send CVs in Word format.
