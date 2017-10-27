About the Role:

The Role:

Required to manage complex projects working closely with client representatives.

You will be responsible for Engineers and the role will be customer facing hence excellent communication skills are required.

Travel will be required for the role.

They also offer enhanced and value adding input to assist in areas such as, front end engineering design, asset retirement obligations compliance, bespoke demolition management systems and decontamination auditing regimes.

Project Manager will have a good awareness of contractor management and health and safety requirements.



The Company:

Our client is a specialist engineering consultancy providing total solutions for the safe, environmentally secure and cost-effective delivery of decommissioning, decontamination, dismantling and demolition projects worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Good level of man management

Experienced within the Chemical industry, petrochemical, nuclear, oil and gas and manufacturing.

Preferably Degree qualified or equivalent within either Mechanical, Chemical or Civil / Structural discipline.

Experienced within a Construction environment.

Previous role experience as a project manager; being able to handle a project efficiently and effectively.

Excellent communication skills are required due to this role being customer facing and responsible for a team of Engineers.

Must be flexible as travelling is a key part of the role.

Must have had high hazard experience.. De-commissioning, strong maintenance shutdown, turnaround experience



